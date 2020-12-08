Kenya: Ebill Omollo Shines at Vet Lab

Ebill Omollo, one of the leading amateur golfers in the country, was in his best form during the weekend as he beat a huge field of over 200 golfers to clinch the 2020 edition of the Vice Chairman's (Mary Maingi) Putter, at Vet Lab Sports Club's par 72 course.

Playing off scratch, Omolo shot one under par 71 gross in the first round, and 33 points in the second round, for a differential score of 38 points to win by two points from the man winner Simon Mbugua, who carded 70 nett and 30 points for a differential of 40 points.

Finishing a distant second on 46 points was Raju Mangat, while Dennis Musau was third on 48 points.

In the ladies section, handicap six Mercy Nyanchama carded 76 and 30 points for a differential of 46 points to win ahead of Purity Muthoni, while Grace Waiganjo was third on 53 points. Junior golfer Krish Beiju had the best score of 37 differential points, which ideally should have won him the overall title, though he was awarded the junior title.

Playing off handicap five, Beiju fired gross 77 for nett 72, then carded 35 points in the second round for his 37 differential points.

Taking the second round with 34 points was Kandadi Reddy, while Catherine Mwangi was the round two lady winner on 35 points.

In the first round, Ken Mariga carded nett 71 to take the men's first prize, while the lady winner was Caroline Muguku on 77 nett. Besides club members, Mary Maingi, who has one more year to serve as vice chairman, had invited a number of guests, where winning the first round among the guest was M.Moseti on 71 nett,

David Nyakango emerged the best senior in the seniors category, whose event was played on Thursday and where he posted 38 points. In the Caddies competition held at the beginning of the week-long activities, it was Job Sango who posted nett 69 to emerge the winner, beating H. Imbukwa and Ali Nyoike by three shots.

At Kenya Railway Golf Club, Nancy Kariuki carded 37 points to emerge the lady winner of the Lady Captain's prize. She beat Rosemary Omanyo by two points. Finishing in third place with a score of 32 points was Alice Mwangi, who beat Carol Muruga and Lydia Otieno on countback.

Leading the men was Dennis Kinuthia who produced an excellent score of 44 points to win ahead of Morgan Chirchir and Sam Kona on 38 points each. Edward Kerich was fourth on 37 points.

In the guest category, Steve Lugalia carded 30 points to win ahead of N. Nguitui on 28, while Belinda Wanjiru posted 34 points to claim the junior title ahead of Fiona Wanjira with 26 points.

Elizabeth Njau was the best guest with a score of 37 points. She won by four points from Betty Ichangi who took the runner up prize.

At Ruiru Sports Club, Irene Wamoro, playing off handicap 17, carded an impressive nett 69 to claim the Silver Division title during the Ladies Open held over the weekend.

She combined 38 nett in the first nine and a low 31 at the back nine to win by one shot from Catherine Wambui, while finishing third was Ruth Kamau on nett 75. The Bronze title went title Beatrice Waweru also with a fine score of 69 nett. She also won by one shot from second placed Jane Kamere, while Stella Nyokabi was third on nett 71.

The nines went to Grace Miano on nett 32 and Margaret Waweru on 35 nett, as Beatrice Bisonga on 73 was the sponsor lady winner. In the men's subsidiary, Fr. Gaitho posted 38 points to win by one point from Benson Ndorongo and Chris Kiai, while Henry Owuor was the best guest with 32 points. The sponsors' winner was Terra Saidimu on 36 points.

At Thika Sports Club, a field of 161 players participated in the Extreme Golf series sponsored by Crown Paints and where David Wainaina, playing off handicap six, posted 39 points beat men winner Anthony Kabucho and Muchemi Muruthi on countback.

Naomi Kimata emerged the best lady with a score of 37 points, winning ahead of Linda Kinyua on 35 points. Former football and rugby star, Dr Joe Masiga, posted 38 points to emerge the guest winner with Lewis Mwaniki also on 38 emerging the junior winner. The nines went to Hanif Kurji on 22 points, and Ben Mahui on 21 points.

The following are summarised weekend golf round-up results;

At Machakos Golf Club; Kitui Golf Day; Overall winner John Kitaka 40 pts, Anthony Juma 39 pts cb Collins Kaloki, Jackson Nzioki 38, sponsor winner Fidelis Kimanzi 35, Ken Ngumbau 27 pts. Winner-Guest- Haron Arunga 34, Paul Temba 33, Nines; Stephen Musyoka 20, S.W. Ndolo 20.

At Nanyuki Sports Club: Nanyuki Mall Golf Day; Overall winner- Patrick Ekwam 42 pts, men winner- John Mathai 42, Charles Rob 41, Joshua Kinoti 40, Lady winner- Stella Mwangi 40, Winnie Waiganjo 38, Guest winner- Mambo Njau 42, S. Shilako 39, Gross- Aqub Assalia 79 gross. Nines-Kim Nderitu 22, Evans Kamuri 20 pts.

At Nyahururu Sports Club; Heavy Weight Golf Day; Overall winner- Bernard Wachiuri 43 pts, Florence Wanjiru 40, Daniel Kiarie 39, Lady winner- Florence Wanjiru 37, Guest winner- Daniel Kiarie 39, Nines; Job Gitau 23, Wachira Mukaburu 22 pts.

At Nyanza Golf Club-Kisumu: Johnnie Walker Golf Day; Overall winner-Julius Omollo 41 pts, Men winner- Albert Ojonyo 38, 2nd Erick Choge 37, Lady winner- A. Sembi 34, Betty Shikuku 32, Guest Winner- Joshua Ashioya 33, Jack Songwa 32 pts.