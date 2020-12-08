Kenya: Gor Mahia Hopeful of Breaking North African Jinx

Gor Mahia assistant coach Patrick 'Pato' Odhiambo says starting away in their Caf Champions League first round tie against CR Belouizdad of Algeria will give his team a perfect opportunity to know their opponents better.

Odhiambo has promised the club fans a good result when the two teams clash on December 22 in the first leg in Algeria.

Odhiambo told Nation Sport that his players are determined to break the jinx of not beating North African teams in continental competition in recent seasons.

Gor beat APR 3-1 on Saturday to win 4-3 on aggregate in their preliminary leg tie and set a date with the Algerian champions who emerged victorious after a 4-0 aggregate win against Al-Nasr of Libya.

"Playing North African teams is not an easy job because they start torturing you off the pitch to drain your morale and during the game more so if they have scored and are leading. This time we have to be tactically strong and physiologically prepare our players to be hard on them on the pitch. There is no short cut," said Odhiambo.

This will be the first meeting between the two clubs with a spot in the lucrative group stage the reward for the winner. Any team that qualifies for group stage will be assured of Sh58 million from the continental football body.

CR Belouizdad has a great rivalry with USM Algiers, who were K'Ogalo's opponents at the same stage in the 2019/20 season.

"This will be our first ever match against them and our preparation will also involve studying their game style in past matches. I can't say we will totally defend in the first leg but scoring atleast a goal a way will give us confidence of winning at home. We don't fear North African teams anymore despite being eliminated by them in the past three seasons," added Odhiambo.

The club fans have also urged the management to start travel preparations early enough so as to avoid past scenarios of travelling for long hours and arriving in Algeria a few hours to the match.

They have also urged the management to settle players' salary arrears and have even pledged to support the team towards the game by channeling their money to the club pay bill.

This will be the third trip for K'Ogalo in Algeria for the third consecutive season as they look to overcome CR Belouizdad and qualify for the group stage of the Caf Champions League.

Gor has a poor away record against North African teams and has not won any away game in the past three seasons it has played against clubs from Morocco, Algeria and Egypt in either Caf Confederation Cup or Champions League.

In the 2019/20 season, the record champions failed to qualify for the Champions League group stage after being thrashed by Algerian giants USM Algiers 4-1 away before a 2-0 defeat at home.

In the 2018/19 season, Gor beat 10 man Na Hussein Dey 2-0 at Kasarani in their Group D match of the Caf Confederation Cup. K'ogalo would then lose by a solitary goal in Algeria.

Gor beat another North African team Zamalek of Egypt 4-2 at home, before being thrashed 4-0 in Cairo in the same competition but finished as the runners up in the group. that also had Angolan giants Petro de Atletico.

K'Ogalo would later be knocked out in the quarterfinals of the Caf Confederation Cup by RS Berkane of Morocco. Gor lost 2-0 at home to Berkane, before being hammered 5-1 away in the two legged match.