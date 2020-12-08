Kenya: Five Things We Learned From the FKF-Pl

The 2020/2021 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) season entered its second round over the weekend with six matches being played.

AFC Leopards and KCB made it two wins out of two, while Wazito bounced back from their opening day loss to register their first win.

Here, Nation Sport looks at five talking points from the Premier League weekend.

1. Henry Onyango proving to be a shrewd signing for KCB

Friday's match between KCB and Nairobi City Stars at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC) Kasarani in Nairobi was a tough one. It was evident that the team that would make good use of its chances would carry the day.

Onyango, who joined the Bankers from Western Stima proved his worth in the 43rd minute, as he made no mistake in beating goalkeeper Steve Njunge with a follow-up strike.

The lone goal fired KCB to the top of the log on six points and for the former Stima man getting his second of the season after scoring in their 3-0 win over Posta Rangers in their opening match of the season at the same venue.

With that bright start of the season at KCB, the forward, who signed a one-year contract, has set a target of scoring not less than eight goals in the first-leg of the competition. If he keeps scoring, he definitely will achieve the target.

2. AFC Leopards in safe hands with Antony Kimani

The exit of coach Tomas Trucha on claims that he felt 'unsafe' in the country after some supporters threatened his agent was no doubt a big blow to AFC Leopards.

The Czech tactician guided the team to a 2-1 win over Tusker in their opening match of the season and Ingwe were hoping to build on that before his sudden departure.

But interim coach Antony Kimani once again proved that he deserves the job on a permanent basis as he oversaw a 2-0 win over newbies Bidco United on Sunday at Kasarani. He made four changes that made the difference in the match

Caleb Olilo, Austin Odhiambo, Marvin Wabwire and Jaffari Owiti were rested for Boniface Mukhekhe, Bieneue Shaka, Fabrice Mugheni and Harrison Mwendwa.

Elvis Rupia proved that Ingwe can bank on him for goals this season, scoring a brace in the second-half, which ensured that Kimani registered a victory on his return to the touchline.

Before Leopards hired Trucha as their coach in November, Kimani had registered impressive results in the same capacity and with his return on the touchline with a win, Ingwe's management should show faith in the former Kenyan international by confirming him as the club's coach.

3. Will Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium be Sofapaka's new fortress?

Sofapaka had a good start at the new home ground, the Dawson Mwanyumba stadium in Wundanyi, Taita Taveta County on Sunday.

Batoto ba Mungu thumped Western Stima 3-1 at the refurbished stadium on the day it was unveiled by the county's boss Granton Samboja.

Captain Elly Asieche struck a brace, while veteran Kepha Aswani scored the hosts third on the stroke of time. Goalkeeper Samuel Odhiambo scored Western Stima's lone goal via penalty in the 84th minute after Titus Echesa handled the ball inside the box.

The win sent a message to other teams of what they should expect when they travel down to the Coast to face-off with the 2009 champions.

Sofapaka previously hosted their home matches at Narok Stadium.

4. Wazito back to winning ways

Coach Francis Kimanzi guided Wazito to their first win of the season with a 3-1 thrashing over 10-man Vihiga United at Utalii Grounds on Friday.

Former Gor Mahia man Bonface Omondi opened his accounts in the 12th minute, while Dennis Nganga and Whyvonne Isuza scored a goal apiece in the 28th and 51st minutes respectively. Norman Werunga scored Vihiga's consolation goal in the 63rd minute.

The win eased the pressure on the 'Moneybags', who lost 4-0 to Karibangi Sharks in their season's opening match and coach Kimanzi hopes they will build on the win. Another loss would have been catastrophic for the former Harambee Stars coach.

5. Indiscplined Vihiga United

Premier League returness Vihiga United have not had joy since making their return to the top-flight. After two matches, they are yet to pick any point, with they only important statistic to note is two sending offs from both matches.

In their first match against Kakamega Homeboyz at Mumias Sports Complex, Henry Juma was sent off in the second half after receiving his second booking. They went on to lose the match 1-0.

And in their 3-1 loss to Wazito on Friday, Sammy Sindani was the culprit as he was sent off at halftime after he confronted the centre referee over alleged poor officiating.

"It is worrying because it is not a good show but the officials must also look into what led to the red card," said Vihiga coach Sammy Okoth.