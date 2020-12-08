Kenya: Allow Us Resume Our Sport, Boxers Urge Govt

The Boxing Federation of Kenya (BFK) has called on the government to consider reopening up the sport for training and competition.

BFK president Anthony "Jamal" Otieno said the Ministry of Sports should reopen at least training for national league teams saying that the federation will ensure Covid-19 measures and protocols are in place.

"It will be easy for us to handle the Covid-19 protocols for the 16 clubs that are in the national league. We shall start with tier one only," said Otieno.

"Boxers are suffering and are eager to go back to the ring."

Otieno was speaking during the closure of the five-day International Amateur Boxing Association (AIBA) Star One Certification Coaching course on Sunday at Hilton Hotel, Nairobi.

Otieno noted that they were glad when the ministry allowed national team training, but hastened that they will put a team in place to ensure all the protocols are observed.

"We have a team of doctors led by David Muthiora who are ready to take charge," said Otieno.

"We are ready even today to call for training and resumption of the national league."

The government allowed all contact sports that are considered to be low risk to resume in the county, but under strict Covid-19 containment protocols on November 27.

However, according to the communication from the Ministries of Sports and Health to newsrooms, only top tier leagues should resume. This saw the reopening for the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

Contact sports that are considered to be high risk like boxing, rugby, karate, wrestling and taekwondo will remain closed until further notice.

"All contact Sports (Low-Risk) may resume their Premier (Tier 1) league and Team Kenya activities. All other activities related to lower level leagues remain suspended. All contact sports (high-risk) remain suspended," said part of the statement by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed.

A total of 20 participants including Tokyo Olympic-bound Nick Okoth and former internationals Nick Abaka and Benson Gicharu completed the AIBA Star One course.

The course was presided over virtually by AIBA instructor Terry Edwards from the United Kingdom and Earvin Kade, who is in charge of training at AIBA.

Kenya only has five Star Three, seven Star Two coaches and 32 Star One coaches.

"These are very small numbers especially in Star One where we need to have more than 1000 because that is where talent is groomed," said national team head coach Benjamin Musa.

BFK will next month hold Star One referee and Judging Course upon the arrival of the scoring machine that has been imported.

"We shall then embark on Star Two courses for coaches and referees/judges," said Otieno.