Kenya: Kimani Tips Striker Rupia to Shine at Ingwe

AFC Leopards interim coach Anthony Kimani has tipped striker Elvis Rupia to shine in the ongoing 2020/2021 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL).

After second round matches held behind closed doors due to Covid-19, Rupia, 25, tops the scorers charts on three goals. The burly forward opened his accounts with one goal in their 2-1 win over Tusker on November 28 and on Sunday, he scored a brace in their 2-0 win over Bidco United at Moi International Sports Centre , Kasarani.

"He (Rupia) had a good campaign last season (2019/2020) even though he was still settling down in the team. Now that he feels at home, I am sure he will have a better season than last year and he will be of great help to us," said Kimani. The player joined Ingwe in January from Wazito.

Zedekiah Otieno-coached KCB, who have not conceded a goal, top the standings. They beat Posta Rangers 3-0 on November 28 and saw off Nairobi City Stars 1-0 on Friday at Kasarani.

Meanwhile, Sofapaka and Wazito moved to sixth and eighth places respectively on the log after identical 3-1 thumping of Vihiga United and Western Stima at Utalii Grounds and Wundanyi Stadium respectively.

In other matches of the weekend, Kariobangi Sharks slipped down to third place on the log after a barren draw with Nzoia Sugar in Bungoma. Kakamega Homeboyz also drew 1-1 draw with Posta Rangers in Kakamega.