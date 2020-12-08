Malawi: 2 New MCP Lawmakers Sworn-in - Chief Justice Tells MPs to Serve Interests of People

7 December 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda has told members of parliament to abandon their personal interests and always push for the interests of people they serve in their constituencies.

Nyirenda said this on Monday when he swore in newly elected Malawi Congress Party (MCP) members of parliament Leonard Mwalwanda for Karonga north and Mphatso Boti for Lilongwe north west.

"As members of parliament, you have been called to service to serve citizens," said Nyirenda.

His comments comes amid discontentment over the members of parliament decision to award themselves a 100 per cent salary and other benefits increment.

Each one of the 193 legislators will now be bringing home a cool K3.5 million every month as their constituents wallop in dire poverty.

Nyirenda told the newly sworn members of parliament to always consult their constituents on issues as this is crucial in democratic Malawi.

