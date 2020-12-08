Malawi: Chakwera Avoids Commenting On Bushiri Matter

President Lazarus Chakwera has avoided commenting on the issues surrounding Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary Bushiri who are being sought by South African government after an extradition application request has been made to Lilongwe following the couple's jumping bail in the rainbow nation.

When Bushiris skipped South Africa, it was speculated that they were smuggled out into his native Malawi by President Chakwera, who was in Pretoria to meet President Cyril Ramaphosa. But this turned out not to have been the case.

Speaking during the weekly media briefing at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre, Presidential press secretary Brian Banda that the President would not say anything to avoid prejudicing the matter which is before the courts.

Banda said the matter is being handled by "relevant agents with capacity."

Bushiri appeared in the Lilongwe High Court last week Tuesday, where he and his wife challenged the constitutionality of their arrest.

The matter was adjourned to December 14 after the judge asked for more information from the state and the couple's lawyers.

Bushiri, who is also known as "Major 1", mysteriously left South Africa last month.

The 37-year-old, who founded and leads the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church, was set to stand trial in a case of alleged fraud and money laundering of more than R100m.

His luxury mansion was seized and the couple forfeited a combined R400,000 bail money for contravening bail conditions set by the Pretoria Central magistrate's court.

A case involving Bushiri's co-accused, businessman Willah Mudolo , his wife Zethu and Landiwe Ntlokwana, was postponed to December 8 at the Pretoria magistrate's court on Thursday.