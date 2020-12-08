Nigeria: Wike Condemns Politicisation of National Security

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has expressed regrets over the politicisation of the nation's security system, noting that the development is affecting the fight against insecurity.

The governor also assured that he would continue to conduct the affairs of state in such manner that would not undermine the interest of any ethnic group resident in the state, urging leaders to live above tribalism.

Wike spoke, yesterday, in Government House, Port Harcourt when he played host to leaders of Northern Elders Forum, NEF, led by its Chairman, Prof. Ango-Abdullahi, who were in the state to meet with their people on the aftermath of the EndSARS protest.

Speaking, Wike said he had raised alarm against the danger of insecurity after cultists killed over 100 persons on a particular Christmas' eve in Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area of the state, but regretted that the Federal Government politicised it.

The governor while recalling how FSARS brutality against Rivers People was also ignored said that even the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had issued a report that indicted the FSARS commander in the state, but instead of addressing the issues, the erring officer was rewarded and promoted.

Wike said: "The primary responsibility of every government is to make sure that life and property are being protected. When that is lost, then there is nothing like governance again."

Wike who commended the leaders for the visit, said it was sad that people would do wrong and dubiously tie any effort made to correct them to politics and ethnic bias just to deepen the divide among Nigerians.

