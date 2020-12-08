Botswana: UNFPA Partners With Special Olympics

Maun — United Nations Fund for Population Activities (UNFPA) has pledged its commitment to support the Special Olympics to ensure inclusiveness of people with disabilities.

Speaking during the international day of people with disabilities in Maun recently, UNFPA official, Mareledi Segotso explained that they had partnered with Special Olympics globally to empower youth with intellectual disabilities especially girls and women to receive increased social protection and greater access to health services.

She said UNFPA believed that people with disabilities deserved better.

She highlighted that they should be given equal resources.

Last year, Segotso said they signed an agreement to work together to ensure that people with disabilities had access to all the necessary services.

Also, she said they had pledged commitment to commemorate the day together and promote their welfare.

Segotso noted that people with disabilities had the right to all human rights be it education or health adding that they should also be treated in a good manner regardless of their situation.

A representative from Special Olympics, Dineo Tshosa explained that they had invested in a partnership with the public and private health institutions, universities, international and local non-governmental organisations (NGOs) such as Red Cross, Lion's Club and UNFPA.

She said the partnership with UNFPA at both international and local level made the commemoration possible as she pointed out that they started working together locally at the beginning of the year.

She said through the partnership, they had been able to deliver tailor-made messages to their athletes through a programme in Yarona FM dubbed; Don't get it twisted.

Tshosa said their goal was to improve access to quality health care for children and youth with intellectual disabilities.

She explained that access to health services gave them more opportunities for education, employment, sports and other pathways to reach full participation in society.

Tshosa noted that the Special Olympics Health Athletes Programme created a world where people with intellectual disabilities had every opportunity to be healthy.

A teacher from Moremi Primary School, who is also North West sports regional chairperson, Emmanuel Mangope said some athletes from their special unit were doing very well.

He said the school was proud to have some who participated in the national and international competitions.

He cited the likes of Keolebogile Mokgobi who represented the region at an international meet organised by renowned athlete Glody Dube.

Another athlete he mentioned was the 200m and 400m sprinter, Emmanuel Radinonyane, who represented the country at Abu Dhabi last year and brought a bronze medal.

Mangope noted some were doing well in other codes such as swimming and volleyball and called for support to motivate them going forward.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>