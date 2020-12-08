Botswana: Government Enlists Community Help in Health Issues

Francistown — Government has formulated the Integrated Community Health Strategy to facilitate the involvement of all stakeholders in addressing health issues, says Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Edwin Dikoloti.

He was addressing pastors and traditional doctors in Francistown on Saturday.

Dr Dikoloti said the inclusion of stakeholders such as pastors and traditional doctors would be of assistance in terms of service provision.

Including both stakeholders would lessen the cost to government as patients would be assisted by pastors and traditional doctors, said the minister.

He said that would allow government to focus on primary level health matters

He said because of the status and the knowledge the two stakeholders possessed, it was important that they be included in health matters especially during the difficult times government was facing.

Minister Dikoloti also said it was of great importance for traditional doctors and pastors to know the impact they had on health issues and their relationship with health facilities.

Joining together their (traditional doctors and health professionals) approach, skills and knowledge would assist in healing the nation, said the minister.

Urging all to continue observing COVID-19 protocols during the coming holidays. Dr Dikoloti added that traditional doctors and pastors should take advantage of their areas of influence to help in fighting the pandemic.

The minister said traditional doctors and pastors were the mostly affected by the pandemic since they could not have clients to assists due to the protocols.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Mr Kabelo Ebineng said with the assistance of all stakeholders, government would be able to address all issues, including fighting the current pandemic, that the country was facing.

He noted that pastors have an influence in those that they interact with at the different places thereby it was imperative that they use such to their advantage so as to help in curbing health issues.

Airing issues, traditional doctors were concerned about health professionals failing to acknowledge their input whenever they referred their patients to the health facilities. They pleaded with the minister that there should be a market for all traditional doctors so that the government may be able to monitor well those who at most times cheat the citizens.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>