Ghana: EC Official Nabbed for Wrongfully Tearing Ballot Papers

The Bawku Divisional Police Command in the Upper East Region have arrested Electoral Commission (EC) official for allegedly tearing two presidential ballot papers wrongfully, thereby removing from the ballot, the first candidate, President Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party,

The Regional Director of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mr William Obeng Adarkwa, confirmed the story, in a telephone interview with the Ghanaian Times.

He said that the EC official, a woman (name withheld), was in charge of issuing ballot papers at the Alhaji Salam Grinding Mill Polling Station in the Saabo Zongo community in the Bawku Central constituency.

Mr Adatkwa said the official allegedly tore the two ballot papers just beneath the position of the first candidate, instead of the perforated area.

He said the first voter, who was issued the ballot papers, did not detect the inaccuracies and used them to vote, but the second voter detected the anomaly.

"The second person was able to detect that the paper was wrongly torn and decided to return it and that was when the security picked her up", Mr Adatkwa added.

She said the official, who currently in police custody for further interrogation, had been relieved of her duties and likely to lose all benefits entitled her as EC official, including all allowances.