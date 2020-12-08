Ghana: EC Official Nabbed for Wrongfully Tearing Ballot Papers

8 December 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Bawku Divisional Police Command in the Upper East Region have arrested Electoral Commission (EC) official for allegedly tearing two presidential ballot papers wrongfully, thereby removing from the ballot, the first candidate, President Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party,

The Regional Director of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mr William Obeng Adarkwa, confirmed the story, in a telephone interview with the Ghanaian Times.

He said that the EC official, a woman (name withheld), was in charge of issuing ballot papers at the Alhaji Salam Grinding Mill Polling Station in the Saabo Zongo community in the Bawku Central constituency.

Mr Adatkwa said the official allegedly tore the two ballot papers just beneath the position of the first candidate, instead of the perforated area.

He said the first voter, who was issued the ballot papers, did not detect the inaccuracies and used them to vote, but the second voter detected the anomaly.

"The second person was able to detect that the paper was wrongly torn and decided to return it and that was when the security picked her up", Mr Adatkwa added.

She said the official, who currently in police custody for further interrogation, had been relieved of her duties and likely to lose all benefits entitled her as EC official, including all allowances.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi Ends Kabila Coalition
Foreigners Targeted Over Roles in South African Informal Sector?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.