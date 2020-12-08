Ghana: Don't Declare Results!

The Electoral Commission, on the eve of the December 7 general election, cautioned political parties and the media to desist from declaring results of the just-ended election.

According the Commission, as the mandated institution clothed with the powers to declare election results, it has instituted measures to ensure the timely release of results to reduce tensions and suspicions that characterise elections in the country.

Chairperson of the Commission, Mrs Jean Mensa, addressing the media in Accra on Sunday, a day before the election, reiterated that her outfit was committed to declaring the presidential results within 24 hours.

"The Electoral Commission is the only body cloaked with the power and authority to declare the presidential and parliamentary results.

"We, therefore, caution all stakeholders, especially the political parties and the media, to desist from declaring the results. We have indicated our intention to declare the final certified results in a timely manner and we will do so, God being our helper.

"We call on all stakeholders to remain patient and leave the EC to perform its functions", Mrs Mensa said.

The Ghanaian Times cannot but agree with the position of the EC because premature declaration of the results could spark confusion and no one can imagine the end result.

We constitute an example across the world where disputed election results have led to confusion that has ended in loss of lives and destruction of property. Some of the countries where these have happened have descended into conflicts. That is not what we want.

We want to continue to enjoy our peace. The EC has just conducted one of the most peaceful elections with, perhaps, very efficient biometric equipment that did not fail us like in the past.

The least we all can do in support of the EC for a yeoman's job is to heed the advice not to declare the results ahead of the EC. Let's not mar the hard work of the EC, which deserves a pat on the back for organising a very peaceful election.

We applaud all Ghanaians for the orderly manner in which they went about casting their vote, albeit with few skirmishes. Generally, we cannot fail to acknowledge the fact that many were apprehensive going into the election but after 5p.m. yesterday, they heaved a sigh of relief largely because the election had ended peacefully.

We must pat ourselves at the back for once again pulling off spectacularly another tense election contest that would be envy for others across the world.

As said earlier, let's support the EC to finish off its job by leaving the declaration of the results to it in order to maintain the peace in the country.

What we all should be happy about is that we have shown once again that we are the trailblazers when it comes to democracy on the African continent.

Don't declare results!