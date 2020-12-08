Ghana: Bulegin Residents Boycott General Elections

8 December 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Lydia Darlington Fordjour, Bulingin

Residents of Bulengin community in the Wa West Constituency of the Upper West Region boycotted yesterday's Presidential and Parliamentary polls with the excuse that they have been denied of basic social amenities befitting a community.

With a voter population of 436 electorates, no single person patronised the polling centre in the community although the officials of the Electoral Commission started the polls on time.

In an interview with the media, some of the residents cried foul over what they described as discrimination on the part of politicians who they claim were able to access their community for campaign but failed to redeem their promises to them after the ballot.

The community with over 700 residents and situated several kilometres away from the District capital, Wechaiu lacks basic amenities such as potable drinking water and electricity.

The Community Youth Leader, Edward Boodaba told the media that although they took the decision not to vote in 2016, the community received numerous promises from the various political parties saying they were forced to rescind their decision.

They stated that although poles were erected for the electricity connectivity to the national grid, they were later removed, adding that the community had still not seen any development.

The verification machine by the EC still read in zero figures at the close of the ballot at 5pm indicating that no electorate had cast their vote in the polls.

In an interview with the District Chief Executive, Mr Edward Sabo Laabiir via phone at 6:01pm, he confirmed receiving a report on the incident but said he was unable to reach the community before the close of ballot as he was left stranded in the bush after having a flat tyre.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi Ends Kabila Coalition
Foreigners Targeted Over Roles in South African Informal Sector?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.