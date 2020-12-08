Ghana: 2 Shot At Kasoa Polling Station

The Central Regional Police Command has mounted a search for the arrest of some unidentified men, who shot at a vehicle at the Awutu Senya East constituency.

Two out of the five passengers in the car were injured as a result of the gunshots and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Irene Oppong said that, the gun men, who were in a black SUV, met the victims on board the KIA vehicle at a place in Awutu Senya East, near the School Complex Polling Station.

The incident, she said, occurred at about 11:40am when a silver coloured KIA private vehicle with Registration number GW 2475-20 was shot at by gunmen in a private SUV.

The gunmen, according to DSP Oppong, who pretended they were looking for information from the occupants of the KIA suddenly opened fire on them.

She said two persons out of the five onboard the vehicle, were injured as a result of the gun shots and were rushed to the hospital by the police.

DSP Oppong indicated that the police had mounted a search for the arrest of the perpetrators.

She appealed to the public to provide the police with information on the whereabouts of the suspects.

DSP Oppong said the regional police command had provided adequate protection to all parliamentary candidates in the region, and indicated that, security had been beefed up at Kasoa and its environs.