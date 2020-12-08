Ghana: TB Joshua Donates 40 Motorbikes to Police

The TB Joshua and Emmanuel TV Partners have donated 40 Yamaha motorbikes to the Operations Unit of the Ghana Police Service to help them in their duties.

Worth over US$100,000, office accessories like chairs, printers, laptops, a projector, television among others, were also part of the gesture to support operational activities on polling day.

Of the 40 motor bikes, the 17 police regional commands of the police would receive two each with the rest stationed at the national level to enhance other operational activities.

The benefactors, a foundation of Nigerian preacher, Prophet T.B, Joshua and his Synagogue Church, believed the items would assist the operations wing of the police to effectively move from one place to the other.

Leader of the delegation from the foundation, Dr William Dedjoe, presenting the items to the Inspector General of Police in Accra on Friday said the decision to reach out to the police was motivated by the need for a peaceful election.

Speaking with the media after the donation, Dr Dedjoe said the joint operation centre, made of all the security agencies, lack the office equipment to effectively undertake the task ahead of them.

"They are deficient in office equipment so in consultation with them, these are the items they said they needed and that is what informed the gesture.

"The main prayer for Prophet TB Joshua and Emmanuel TV Partners is to help the police to maintain peace and order during and after the elections."

Dr Dedjoe urged the citizenry to support the effort of the police by being civil to cement Ghana's place as the bastion of democracy.

The IGP, James Oppong-Boanuh, receiving the items said it would support the police in the delivery of their mandated duty.