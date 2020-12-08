Ghana: TB Joshua Donates 40 Motorbikes to Police

8 December 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Julius Yao Petetsi

The TB Joshua and Emmanuel TV Partners have donated 40 Yamaha motorbikes to the Operations Unit of the Ghana Police Service to help them in their duties.

Worth over US$100,000, office accessories like chairs, printers, laptops, a projector, television among others, were also part of the gesture to support operational activities on polling day.

Of the 40 motor bikes, the 17 police regional commands of the police would receive two each with the rest stationed at the national level to enhance other operational activities.

The benefactors, a foundation of Nigerian preacher, Prophet T.B, Joshua and his Synagogue Church, believed the items would assist the operations wing of the police to effectively move from one place to the other.

Leader of the delegation from the foundation, Dr William Dedjoe, presenting the items to the Inspector General of Police in Accra on Friday said the decision to reach out to the police was motivated by the need for a peaceful election.

Speaking with the media after the donation, Dr Dedjoe said the joint operation centre, made of all the security agencies, lack the office equipment to effectively undertake the task ahead of them.

"They are deficient in office equipment so in consultation with them, these are the items they said they needed and that is what informed the gesture.

"The main prayer for Prophet TB Joshua and Emmanuel TV Partners is to help the police to maintain peace and order during and after the elections."

Dr Dedjoe urged the citizenry to support the effort of the police by being civil to cement Ghana's place as the bastion of democracy.

The IGP, James Oppong-Boanuh, receiving the items said it would support the police in the delivery of their mandated duty.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi Ends Kabila Coalition
Foreigners Targeted Over Roles in South African Informal Sector?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.