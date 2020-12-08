Zimbabwe: Journalist Munyaka Laid to Rest

8 December 2020
The Herald (Harare)

ZBC diplomatic correspondent, Janet Munyaka, was yesterday laid to rest at Glen Forest Memorial Park in line with Covid-19 guidelines.

She succumbed to Covid-19 on Saturday at St Anne's Hospital in Harare.

Munyaka was 48.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, who was among senior Government officials who attended the burial, described Munyaka as one of the country's finest journalists who was committed to her job.

"She was very hardworking, professional and committed to the job," she said.

"She loved her job very much, she was very professional and she knew exactly how to report. She was truly one of the best journalists we have ever had."

Minister Mutsvangwa was accompanied to the burial by her husband Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa.

Fellow journalists who attended the burial said the media fraternity had been robbed of a fine scribe. Some described her as a loving and caring person who would not tire to assist workmates.

Munyaka missed her graduation ceremony at the University of Zimbabwe last Friday due to illness and was represented by her son.

She was supposed to have graduated with a Master of Science Degree in International Relations.

Munyaka is survived by her husband and four children.

