South Africa: Zim, SA to Deepen Trade Ties

8 December 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Mukudzei Chingwere

South Africa wants to scale up trade and economic cooperation with Zimbabwe following the proclamation to advance the economic growth promised by President Mnangagwa and President Cyril Ramaphosa when they took office, outgoing South African Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mphakama Mbete said yesterday.

Paying a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa at State House, he said the two leaders share the same thrust of economic development for their countries, and hoped that trade relations will grow.

"I have a lot of hope for the future, and in the recent meeting between the governing parties of the two countries there was a resolution that emphasis should be economic and trade relations in the future," said Ambassador Mbete.

"This is in line with the pronouncements of the presidents of the two countries as they started their terms of service when they said they want to focus on economic development of the two countries. One of the highlights is the intensification by my mission and myself in the area of economic relations.

"Engaging South African companies involved in work in Zimbabwe, engaging economic organisations in Zimbabwe to try and understand the key priorities that should be there between the two countries. I think there has been a lot of progress on that and there have been a few investors that came from South Africa during my period here."

However, there have been concerns that trade is one way with most of the products coming into Zimbabwe and not the other way round.

President Mnangagwa has been championing the resuscitation of local industries to improve the country's export earnings.

Commenting on the challenges that have been faced by Zimbabwe during his tenure when some quarters called for his country to intervene, Ambassador Mbete said it was normal in a democracy.

Each country has its fair share of political dynamics saying the two countries were not any different, and called for more dialogue.

President Mnangagwa has prioritised political dialogue and set up the Political Actors Dialogue straight after the 2018 harmonised elections. Most parties that participated in the polls are in the dialogue process while the MDC Alliance and a handful others that did not win meaningful votes opted out.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi Ends Kabila Coalition
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Foreigners Targeted Over Roles in South African Informal Sector?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.