Rwanda: President Kagame Joins Catholic Community to Celebrate Cardinal Kambanda

press release

Kigali — President Kagame has on Sunday joined catholic faithfuls from across the country at Kigali Arena, in a thanksgiving in honour of the first ever Rwandan cardinal His Eminence Antoine Kambanda.

Addressing the congregation, President Kagame expressed gratitude to Pope Francis for trusting Cardinal Kambanda to be amongst the Pope's closest advisors. This trust is founded on the wise judgement and proven commitment throughout his service to the Church in Rwanda. Cardinal Kambanda has also shown that he is able to contribute to the Church on the global stage.

President Kagame has also commended the continued catholic church partnership in improving the wellbeing of Rwandans through education, health, and development. Antoine Cardinal Kambanda was officially created on 28 November in the Vatican.

For full address, click here