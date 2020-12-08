Rwanda: President Kagame Joins Catholic Community to Celebrate Cardinal Kambanda

6 December 2020
Government of Rwanda (Kigali)
press release

Kigali — President Kagame has on Sunday joined catholic faithfuls from across the country at Kigali Arena, in a thanksgiving in honour of the first ever Rwandan cardinal His Eminence Antoine Kambanda.

Addressing the congregation, President Kagame expressed gratitude to Pope Francis for trusting Cardinal Kambanda to be amongst the Pope's closest advisors. This trust is founded on the wise judgement and proven commitment throughout his service to the Church in Rwanda. Cardinal Kambanda has also shown that he is able to contribute to the Church on the global stage.

President Kagame has also commended the continued catholic church partnership in improving the wellbeing of Rwandans through education, health, and development. Antoine Cardinal Kambanda was officially created on 28 November in the Vatican.

For full address, click here

Read the original article on Rwanda Govt.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of Rwanda. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Rwanda Govt

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi-Kabila Coalition Ends

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.