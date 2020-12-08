Africa to Adopt New Covid-19 Strategies

8 December 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Mirriam Madiye Features Writer

In responding to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has called upon all African countries to adopt best practices, strategies, guidelines and recommendations to handle Covid-19 pandemic.

In an emergency response and preparedness meeting, the Africa CDC says the measures that will be taken should take a balance between saving lives and minimising the impact of the pandemic on the economy and the social wellbeing of the citizens.

The countries should take measures such as strengthening surveillance systems to rapidly identify and isolate new cases as well as monitor trends to inform response efforts, generate additional evidence and science necessary for making informed decisions and reallocate resources to where they are most needed. Countries should also enhance the implementation of partnership to accelerate Covid-19 Testing (PACT) by ensuring that tests are conducted, cases are isolated and cared for, and contacts are traced and continue to strengthen the health systems to address all public health challenges, especially provision of essential health services.

The Africa CDC says the measures are meant to limit transmission and achieve pandemic control on the continent as many African countries are now experiencing either their first major increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases or their second wave of the pandemic.

According to the World Health Organisation, global statistics of the pandemic released as of December 6 show that there have been 65 870 030 confirmed cases of Covid-19 including 1 523 583 deaths.

On the other hand, according to Africa CDC, Africa recorded 2 261 589 cases, deaths cases stood at 53 853 whilst recovery cases were at 1 927 697 as at the same date.

By December 7, Zimbabwe has recorded 10 420 positive cases, 280 deaths and 8 754 recoveries.

