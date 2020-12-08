Congo-Kinshasa: FCC Rejects President Tshisekedi's Decision to End Coalition

Twitter/ Présidence RDC
President Felix Tshisekedi (file photo).
8 December 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Patrick Ilunga

Kinshasa — A day after DR Congo President Félix Tshisekedi announced the end of the FCC-CACH coalition, the Common Front for Congo (FCC) says it has rejected the move.

On Sunday, President Tshisekedi said that his Cape for Change (CACH) party will no longer be in a coalition with Kabila's FCC. But in a press release on Monday, FCC coordinator Néhémie Mwilanya said the party rejects the President's announcements.

Tshisekedi won the December 2018 election but had a minority in the National Assembly, where the FCC won majority of seats. Tshisekedi and Kabila then formed the coalition government in March 2019.

Meanwhile, several people were injured property damaged in Lingwala in the capital Kinshasa as activists from the Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDSP) clashed with activists of ECT. The UDSP is associated with the president while ECT is a member party of former President Joseph Kabila's FCC.

Read the original article on East African.

