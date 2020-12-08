Nigeria: Coronavirus - Nigeria Records Over 300 Infections for Fifth Consecutive Day

One person died from the disease on Monday, taking the total death toll to 1, 181.

Nigeria is sustaining the relatively high daily figures of coronavirus infection which began last week.

For the fifth consecutive day, Nigeria recorded over 300 cases with the 390 reported Monday night, according to health officials.

Monday's figure is the highest the country has recorded since August 23 when 601 COVID-19 cases were recorded. The country's highest daily COVID-19 cases so far was 745, which was recorded on June 19.

Between Thursday and Monday, 1,705 cases were reported after weeks of low numbers.

The 390 cases were reported from 20 states and took the total number of cases in the country to 69,645.

Meanwhile, of the over 69,000 infections, 64,947 have been discharged from hospitals after treatment while over 3,000 active cases remain.

This is according to an update Sunday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The 390 new cases were reported from 20 states. They are FCT (89), Gombe (89), Kaduna (62), Lagos (35), Kwara (15), Borno (13), Nasarawa (10), Rivers (10), Bauchi (8), Ogun (8), Osun (7), Bayelsa (7), Kano (7), Edo (6), Taraba (6), Ekiti (5), Katsina (5), Akwa Ibom (4), Delta (3) and Sokoto (1).

The update came as a second wave of infections is raging in many parts of the world, especially Europe and America. The global tally has surpassed 66 million infections and 1.5 million deaths.

Even as the numbers grow in Nigeria, citizens appear to have lowered their guard and the authorities lax in enforcing control measures.

The country's limited testing capacity and inconsistent contact tracing has been a major concern.

However, there is optimism in the treatment of the virus as at least three vaccines have shown over 90 per cent effectiveness during trials, according to the manufacturers.

Nigeria has so far tested almost 800,000 of its 200 million population for the virus.

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has also advised Nigerians to suspend their Christmas and New Year travels to reduce the risk of contracting the virus.