Malawian Airliner Cancels Flights

7 December 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Malawi Airlines has left passengers in awkward situation after cancelling two flights without giving convincing reasons.

In a notice, Malawian Airlines says it had cancelled flight ET20/21 from Lilongwe to Johannesburg via Blantyre and flight ET42/43 from Dar es Salaam today.

The airline cites a technical problem as the reason for the cancellation.

Some of the affected passengers will have to wait for a day or two before catching their flight.

Malawian Airline spokesperson Joseph Josiah could not be reached for comment but some passengers have taken up in social media platforms to express concern over the airline's frequent flight cancellations.

