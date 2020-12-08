Malawi: Chilima Says Salima Solar Project a Breakthrough to Persistent Power Shortages

7 December 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

State Vice President Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima says the Salima Solar Project is critical in addressing the Malawi's irritating power shortages.

He made the remarks when he visited project site in Salima today.

Chilima, who is also the Minister of Economic Planning and Development, has today embarked on a tour of public project sites to appreciate the state of implementation and progress made against planned implementation.

The Vice President has already held discussions with implementing entity for the Nkhotakota-Msulira Road - Shire Construction Company - and JMC Power, which is implementing the solar project in Salima and Dedza districts.

"The purpose of the visit is to appreciate the progress being made on the public projects as well as to understand the challenges the implementing entities are facing in their work. I am generally impressed from the stories thr management of JMC Power have told me and I am quite sure this project will play a crucial role in addressing the problem of power outages," said Chilima.

The Country Director for JMC Power, Phylip Ceferink, lamented that the emergence of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) disrupted operations at the site as employees were forced to work from home.

Howe, Ceferink assured that, all things being equal, the company will start selling 60 megawatts of power to the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) by April 2021.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi Ends Coalition
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.