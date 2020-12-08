Kenya: New Date for WPL Kick-Off

Kenya Women Premier League 2020/21 season is set to kick off on December 12.

The new date was arrived at after a meeting between Football Kenya Federation officials and representatives from WPL clubs on Thursday.

According to three-time WPL Champions Vihiga Queens coach Alex Alumirah, they are in a better place to resume the league having trained for almost three weeks now. Alumirah's charges won the 15-team league last season with 79 points.

"Our training has been going on well and we are confident in the players fitness and form. Our only concern is we don't know what new players these other teams have acquired and if they will challenge us beyond our expectations but we will give our best," said Alumirah.

Vihiga Queens first match is against Wadadia at Mumias Complex in a Zone B contest. Wadadia finished eighth last season with 37 points.

Newly promoted Nakuru West Queens and Society Empowerment Project (SEP) Oyugis will open the campaign against Oserian Ladies and Kisumu All Starlets respectively.

"We have been training in anticipation for a good start in our quest to get to the top five positions of the league. All Starlets is a tough team but we are prepared to prove ourselves whether we win or lose," said Benard Esitoko, Nakuru west Queens coach.

In Zone A, Thika Queens - who finished third last season - take on Ulinzi Starlets while Gaspo Women face Zetech Sparks.

Still haunted by lack of sponsorships, prize money and inactive transfer window the women's league will resume two weeks after the men's league that kicked off on November 28.

The new season will feature the top-flight and Division one leagues with both having a total of 12 clubs in each of the two Zones.

A proposed regional league is also set to be introduced as the third tier league which will feature eight regions across the country.