Cameroon: National Assembly - Finance Bill Adopted

After the adoption of the Finance bill of the Republic of Cameroon for the 2021 Financial year at the National Assembly, the Senate will take its turn to examine and adopt the same bill any time from now. The plenary sitting for the adoption of the bill that has the draft State budget for 2021 financial year that stands at FCFA 4 865.2 billion started at 2:30 pm on Friday, December 4, 2020 and ended at 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020.

House Speaker Cavaye Yeguie Djibril opened the plenary sitting that was continued by the Senior Vice Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Hilarion Etong in the presence of the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Relations with the Assemblies, Wakata Bolvine. In all, 22 Members of the National Assembly took turns to ask questions to cabinet ministers concerning almost all sectors of national life with the provision of electricity, water, roads and other basic infrastructure dominating. All these questions came during the general debates after the General Rapporteur of the Committee on Finance and the Budget of the National Assembly, Hon. Ndongo Eteme Edgar read out the report of the committee that consisted of the defence of the budgetary allocations to Ministries. Some 15 cabinet Ministers took to the rostrum to give detailed answers to questions asked by the Members of the National Assembly. After this, the finance bill was adopted article by article.

Speaking after the adoption of the bill, the Minister of Finance, Louis Paul Motaze expressed satisfaction. "We are very happy that we have done a good job, the explanations that have been given by all the Ministers have been correctly accepted by the Members of the National Assembly. Now we are going to discuss in the Senate." He warned that, "We have to be very cautious for the 2021 financial year. We have to take all the measures for our economy. We hope things are going to move in positive way and we have to be ready. This is why we have tried to see how far we can help the private sector for the resumption of our economy as 2020 has been a difficult year."

As adopted by the National Assembly, the Finance bill of the Republic of Cameroon for the 2021 Financial year contains the draft State budget which comprises the overall budget, ancillary budget and special appropriation accounts balanced in revenue and expenditure at FCFA 4 865.2 billion of which FCFA 4 670 billion is the overall budget as against FCFA 4 409 billion in 2020, and FCFA 195.2 billion for Special Appropriation Accounts. In the budget, the domestic revenue and grants are projected at FCFA 3 456.6 billion up by FCFA 506 billion representing a 17.2 per cent increase. With regard to expenditure, the draft budget specifies that overall budget expenditure is broken down into major categories. Recurrent expenditure excluding interest stands at FCFA 2 335.5 billion, capital expenditure at FCFA 1 352 billion and public debt at FCFA 982.4 billion.

With regards to priorities, government seeks to complete the implementation of major infrastructure projects, Three-year Emergency Plan to Accelerate Economic Growth, Special Youth-three Year Plan projects and provide facilities required for the organisation of AFCON 2022 and CHAN 2021, continue security monitoring, implementation of the COVID-19 Response Plan, Universal Health Coverage and fast-tracking of the decentralisation process.