Morocco: Covid-19 - Over 13,000 Cases Among Students and Educational Staff - Official

Rabat — A total of 13,619 cases of Covid-19 infection have been identified among students and educational, technical and administrative staff, said, on Monday in Rabat, minister of National education, vocational training, higher education and scientific research Saaïd Amzazi.

In response to a central question on the "school year amid Covid-19" in the House of Representatives, Amzazi stressed that the infection rate does not exceed 0.06% among students and 3% among educational, administrative and technical staff.

After recalling the measures taken by his department to mitigate the impact of the pandemic at the educational and health levels, he noted that the number of schools which were closed since the start of the school year has reached 468, including 107 private schools, hosting 270,000 students.

In order not to hamper the educational reform process, the ministry continued to implement the framework law on education and training despite the constraints of the current situation, the government official said, noting that the State has undertaken the legislative, regulatory, administrative and financial measures necessary to give effect to the set objectives.

Regarding the legislative measures, the Minister said his department is looking into the development of a legislative and regulatory plan, made up of 81 legal texts and reference documents, including 21 scheduled during the first year of this project.

He went on to say that the focus was on improving preschool education by accelerating its generalization and improving its quality, noting that during the 2019-2020 school year, the schooling rate has increased and reached 72.5 per cent, noting that the ministry has ensured the expansion of the educational, professional and university offer, in response to the growing demand for schooling and access to universities and training institutes.

A total of 179 new establishments have been created in the 2020-2021 school year, including 110 located in rural areas with 15 new community schools, he added, adding that 11 new boarding schools have been set up, including 90% in rural areas.

On higher education, Amzazi underlined that 13 new establishments opened in 2019-2020, noting that the vocational training system will be strengthened for the year 2020-2021 by the creation of 17 establishments and 8 boarding schools.

He also emphasized the consolidation of human resources management through the recruitment, in particular, of 15,000 senior executives for the year 2019-2020, to reach a total of 100,000 executives.