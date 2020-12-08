Rwanda Trade Fair to Be Held Under Strict Covid-19 Protocols

The Private Sector Federation has announced that children below 12 years old will not be allowed at the 2020 Rwanda International Trade Fair (Expo2020) that will take place at the Expo Grounds in Gikondo - Kigali from December 11 to December 31, 2020.

Speaking to The New Times, Eric Kabera, the PSF Head of Communications said that the measures are in line with preventing the spread of Covid-19.

Normally children used to go with their parents or guardians for shopping and enjoying different entertainment facilities at the EXPO.

"Children below 12 years will not be allowed to visit Expo; the rest will attend. And we don't have children entertainment facilities this time," he said.

Although the number of participants is still being registered, the number of countries that used to attend has reduced.

"Last year we had 500 exhibitors from 25 countries who participated in the International Exhibition and this year we only have 11 countries that have registered and this is because of travel restrictions from some countries caused by Covid19," he said.

Kabera said that confirmed countries include Singapore, Pakistan, India, Syria, Iran, Egypt, Benin, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Ghana and Rwanda.

However, he said there are other countries that have shown interest to participate namely Tanzania, Kenya, Ivory Coast and Senegal.

Last year, he said, 122 foreign exhibitors attended.

This number is likely to reduce as the number of foreign countries to attend has reduced.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Business Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We do not have the exact number of exhibitors at the moment because we are still registering. So far we have registered 70 foreign exhibitors and over 300 Rwandans and more are still registering," he said.

Covid-19 prevention guidelines

Expo organisers will be looking forward to tapping into festive season shoppers.

PSF says Expo 2020 will give business people the opportunity not just for making sales, but also for exhibiting new products which might not have had exposure due to the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, in a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19, attendees will have to wear a face mask properly and wash hands before entering.

"We have set up different washing stations for people to clean before entering the Expo grounds. Temperature measurements machines are available and will be used and we will work closely with health practitioners to help us," he said.

Some restaurants that have registered will also have to comply with Covid-19 prevention guidelines.

Electronic payments are highly recommended and people seeking to enter will buy tickets using their mobile phones.

"We are mobilizing exhibitors to use electronic means while transacting and this is in line with the promotion of a cashless economy," he added.

Kabera said there is no specific limited number of attendees.

"We are working closely with all stakeholders to ensure a proper management of visitors. Exhibition will be starting from 9am to 8pm," he noted.