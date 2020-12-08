Zimbabwe: Mwonzora Gets Nod to Contest MDC-T Presidency

7 December 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

MDC-T Masvingo 2014 provincial structures have thrown party secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora a lifeline after giving the opposition senator his first nomination in a crowded race to become party leader.

An elated Mwonzora tweeted the development.

"Thank you Masvingo Provincial and entire MDC-T Masvingo Province structures for joining the rest of the other Provinces which have DECLARED that I am the best person to put the shoes of the late President Morgan Tsvangirai... " he said.

Mwonzora is contesting acting president Thokozani Khupe, Elias Mudzuri and Morgen Komichi for the post.

The extraordinary congress set for next week is meant to bring closure to the protracted fight to succeed the MDC founding leader who died of colon cancer in a South African hospital 14 February 2018.

The nomination means Mwonzora is now officially in the race.

However, the race is still tight as speculation is high that the other three; Khupe, Mudzuri and Komichi, are ganging up to make sure the ambitious politician does not win the race.

The MDC split for the umpteenth time early this year when the Supreme Court nullified Nelson Chamisa's election as leader of the main opposition which was renamed MDC Alliance ahead of the 2018 national elections.

The court ordered an extraordinary congress to replace Tsvangirai.

However, Chamisa has adamantly refused to relinquish his post as MDC Alliance leader, insisting his party was not bound by the controversial court ruling.

Related Posts

Chamisa dragged to court over MDC presidency again

MDC rubbishes Mwonzora 'confession' to MDC role in January violence

Mwonzora apologises to Tsvangirai's mother, wife and Zim

Mwonzora, Komichi order MDC MPs to go back to parliament on Tuesday

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi Ends Kabila Coalition
Foreigners Targeted Over Roles in South African Informal Sector?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.