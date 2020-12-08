Zimbabwe: Journalists Establish Health and Wellness Information Hub

A GROUP of Harare based journalists has formed a Health and Wellness Information Trust (HWIT), which would see scribes and communities accessing current and accurate information and guidelines on health and fitness-related issues.

HWIT, the first of its kind in the history of journalism in Zimbabwe, comes at a time reporters desperately needed training on reporting on COVID-19 and alternatives and traditional ways of staying away from diseases.

The new organisation's executive director, Garikai Chaunza, said the initiative focused on encouraging and promoting sustainable ethical, professional and effective coverage and reportage of Health and Wellness issues.

"We are very excited about this initiative which desires to empower journalists, media training institutions and communities with accurate information on Health and Wellness issues. We desire that we develop and become the national Health and Wellness Information Hub.

"There has been a huge gap in both the journalism field and training institutions (curriculum) on health and wellness modules and manuals, hence the formation of HWIT to cover this gap," said Chaunza.

He said the initiative would have provincial offices which would be manned by identified professional journalists with passion for promoting health and wellness related issues.

Other members of HWIT are Foster Dongozi (Founder and Consultant Advisor), Martha Tholanah (Advisor), Thabani Dube (Operations Director), Lynette Manzini (Programmes Director), and Edna Chirimamombe (Human Resources Director).

Related Posts

Army and Bob

Rights doctors warn against politicisation of health

The Link Between Mental Health And Sleep

NSSA confers Safety and Health certificates on 133 officers