Zimbabwe: Journalists Establish Health and Wellness Information Hub

7 December 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Staff Reporter

A GROUP of Harare based journalists has formed a Health and Wellness Information Trust (HWIT), which would see scribes and communities accessing current and accurate information and guidelines on health and fitness-related issues.

HWIT, the first of its kind in the history of journalism in Zimbabwe, comes at a time reporters desperately needed training on reporting on COVID-19 and alternatives and traditional ways of staying away from diseases.

The new organisation's executive director, Garikai Chaunza, said the initiative focused on encouraging and promoting sustainable ethical, professional and effective coverage and reportage of Health and Wellness issues.

"We are very excited about this initiative which desires to empower journalists, media training institutions and communities with accurate information on Health and Wellness issues. We desire that we develop and become the national Health and Wellness Information Hub.

"There has been a huge gap in both the journalism field and training institutions (curriculum) on health and wellness modules and manuals, hence the formation of HWIT to cover this gap," said Chaunza.

He said the initiative would have provincial offices which would be manned by identified professional journalists with passion for promoting health and wellness related issues.

Other members of HWIT are Foster Dongozi (Founder and Consultant Advisor), Martha Tholanah (Advisor), Thabani Dube (Operations Director), Lynette Manzini (Programmes Director), and Edna Chirimamombe (Human Resources Director).

Related Posts

Army and Bob

Rights doctors warn against politicisation of health

The Link Between Mental Health And Sleep

NSSA confers Safety and Health certificates on 133 officers

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi Ends Kabila Coalition
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Migrants Targeted Over Roles in South African Informal Sector?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.