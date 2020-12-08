Mozambique: PM Urges Niassa Youths Not to Be Bribed By Terrorists

Maputo — Mozambican Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario on Saturday urged the population of the northern province of Niassa not to allow themselves to be enticed by the terrorist groups operating in the neighbouring province of Cabo Delgado.

Rosario was visiting the transit centre at Malica where almost 300 people, driven from their homes in Cabo Delgado, have found shelter. He told the displaced people that the government has not yet discovered what motivates the terrorist attacks.

The terrorists, he added, behead their victims and destroy hospitals and schools. They recruit to their ranks by offering money to youths and to adults. Such bribes should be rejected, the Prime Minister insisted.

"When a young man receives a bribe, he should say no", he continued. "He should say 'Mozambique comes first. I cannot accept this enticement to go around cutting the throats of blameless people'".

All citizens, he said, should refuse to be recruited to destroy infrastructures such as bridges, schools and hospitals, "which are needed to improve the living conditions of Mozambican citizens".

The attitude of people offered bribes, he said, should be "I cannot receive money to destroy a bridge we need. I cannot receive money to destroy the place where my mother goes, or where I go myself when I am ill. I cannot receive money to destroy the place where children study so that tomorrow they can have the knowledge to develop Mozambique".

Rosario recommended greater vigilance in order to neutralise rapidly any terrorist attempt to infiltrate Niassa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Conflict Mozambique By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Prime Minister also announced that, in order to avoid Niassa youths falling into temptation, the government has drawn up job creation programmes that should be implemented as from next year.

The government is also committed to supporting displaced people currently living in the accommodation centres. "We shall provide support in food and in medical care, with the nurse we have here", said Rosario. "But we must create conditions so that we ourselves can produce our own food".

He promised that the government will grant land to the displaced where they can build new homes, as well as seeds so that they can produce food and guarantee their own sustenance.

Rosario is on a four day working visit to Niassa where he will assess implementation of the government's economic and social plan for 2020, as well as the level of humanitarian assistance being provided to the displaced people who have fled from Cabo Delgado.