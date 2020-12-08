Mozambique: Covid-19 - 111 New Cases and 73 Recoveries

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Sunday announced a further 111 cases of the Covid-119 respiratory disease, and 73 recoveries from the illness.

A press release from the Ministry of Health announced that, since the start of the pandemic, 238,362 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 954 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 316 were from Maputo city, 146 from Zambezia, 109 from Maputo province, 100 from Manica, 84 from Sofala, 61 from Cabo Delgado, 45 from Niassa, 45 from Nampula, 39 from Gaza, five from Inhambane and four from Tete.

843 of the tests gave negative results, and 111 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 16,244. Of the new cases, 110 are Mozambicans and one is a Nigerian. 57 are men or boys and 54 are women or girls. 17 are children under the age of 15 and five are over the age of 65.

The latest figures confirm that Covid-19 is at its worst in Maputo. The majority of the new cases, 64, were from Maputo city. There were also 22 cases from Gaza, nine from Manica, seven from Zambezia, five from Maputo province, two from Nampula, one from Inhambane and one from Cabo Delgado.

In line with standard Ministry of Health procedure, all 111 new cases are now under home isolation, and their contacts are being traced.

The Ministry release reported that over the previous 24 hours, two Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (one in Maputo and one in Matola), but eight new cases were admitted (six in Maputo and two in Matola). Currently, 43 people are under medical care in the Covid-19 isolation wards (36 in Maputo, two in Matola, four in Zambezia and one in Tete).

Over the same 24 hour period, 73 people made a full recovery from Covid-19 (23 in Maputo province, 21 in Gaza, 19 in Zambezia, five in Manica and five in Maputo city). The number of recoveries has now reached 14,416, or 88.6 per cent of all those diagnosed with the coronavirus in Mozambique.

As of Sunday, there were 1,691 active cases of Covid-19 in Mozambique. Their distribution was as follows: Maputo city, 1,433 (84,7 per cent of the total); Cabo Delgado, 75, Gaza, 49; Maputo province, 32; Inhambane 29; Tete, 19; Zambezia, 18; Nampula, 14; Manica, 12; Niassa, 10. Sofala remains the only province where there are no active cases of the disease.

The Ministry reported no further deaths, and so the Mozambican Covid-19 death toll remains 133.