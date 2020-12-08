Mozambique: Displaced People Urged to Become Self-Sufficient

Maputo — Mozambican Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario on Sunday challenged people displaced by terrorists from their homes in the northern province of Cabo Delgado to work the land in order to guarantee self-sufficiency in food, and thus cease to depend for their survival on the country's relief agency, the National Disaster Management Institute (INGC).

He was speaking in Utendele, in Marrupa district, Niassa province, to people who had fled across the provincial boundary from Cabo Delgado after terrorists had driven them from their homes.

Rosario urged the displaced to show a spirit of mutual help, and not to depend exclusively on charity. "Anyone who has an extra short can offer it", he said. "Anyone who has something extra to eat can offer it. But the major work we have ahead of us is to ensure that people eat what they themselves produce".

Instead of waiting for the INGC, or other aid agencies, to provide emergency food aid, "if we produce we can eat any amount at any time", urged the Prime Minister.

This should be the top priority, he said, which was why the local government in Niassa had been instructed to allocate land to the displaced people, so that they can produce rapidly, bearing in mind that the 2020-2021 agricultural year has already begun.

The availability of clean drinking water is another matter that greatly concerns the displaced. Rosario assured his audience that the government is mobilising national and foreign partners to open wells and boreholes in the sites where the displaced are settling.

But the greatest challenge of all, he said, is to eliminate the terrorism which is the true cause of the suffering in Cabo Delgado.

The terrorists, he stressed, do not reveal their motivations, and do not even show their faces. They simply slaughter defenceless civilians and destroy their property. He pledged that the government, through the armed forces and the police, will continue to defend the population.

Rosario urged young people to resist attempts by the terrorists to entice them into their ranks, often through false promises of jobs.

"Do not agree to be recruited so that you kill your brothers", he said. "Do not accept false promises so that you do evil to your country".