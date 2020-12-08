Liberia: President Condemns Election Violence

In less 24 hours after an opposition senatorial candidate convoy was set on fire in Cape Mount County, president George Weah has sharply condemned the act.

In a press Statement issued by the Ministry of Information Sunday, said president Weah "strongly condemned a reported act of political violence which took place in Porkpar District, Grand Cape Mount County."

"The President said the government will not condone such violent action by any group of citizens and political party," the statement added.

Early Sunday, a convoy belonging to the opposition CPP Senatorial candidate in Grand Cape Mount County, Simeon Taylor, came under attack and two of his vehicles set ablaze after a tussle ensued between rival supporters of political parties.

The statement further said, "President Weah emphasized that elections is about the exercise of people's democratic rights and should be void of any kind of violence. He called on all political parties and their leaders to encourage their respective partisans and supporters to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner during this campaigning period, while urging that peace and stability is paramount to the sustenance of the country's democracy."

"There is no need for violence at a time when our country heads to a crucial election period which would solidify our democratic credentials," the Liberian Leaders stressed. The President then warned that the Government will not hesitate in bringing to book any group of individuals who engages in acts of violence during and after the upcoming elections," the statement signed by Information Minister, Ledgerhood J. Rennie concluded.