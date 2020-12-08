Kenya: Jepchirchir, Chebet Win As Kenyans Dominate Valencia Marathon

World half marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir and Evans Chebet all from Kenya won their respective Valencia Marathon races in course record breaking fashion in the Spanish city on Sunday.

Jepchirchir, who was making her debut over the distance, became only the eight athlete to run under 2 hours and 18 minutes when she won the women's race in 2 hours, 17 minutes and 16 seconds.

Jepchirchir becomes the first Kenyan to win the race since Valary Ayaibei in 2016, with her time erasing the previous course record time of 2:18:30 set by Ethiopian Roza Dereje last year.

Chebet stunned Boston and Chicago Marathon champion Lawrence Cherono in the last 800m to triumph in 2:03:00, crushing the previous course record time of 2:03:51 set by Ethiopian Kinde Atanaw last year.

Cherono came second in personal best 2:03:04 as 2019 Tokyo Marathon champion Birhanu Legese from Ethiopia taking third place in 2:03:16.

World marathon bronze medallist Amos Kipruto from Kenya came fourth also in personal best 2:03:30.

Full Marathon Results

Men

1. Evans Chebet (Kenya) 2:03:00

2. Lawrence Cherono (Kenya) 2:03:04

3. Birhanu Legese (Ethiopia)

4. Amos Kipruto (Kenya) 2:03:30

5. Reuben Kiprop (Kenya) 2:04:12

6. Chalu Deso (Ethiopia) 2:04:53

7. Abel Kirui (Kenya) 2:05:05

Women

1. Peres Jechirchir (Kenya) 2:17:16

2. Joyciline Jepkosgei (kenya) 2:18:40

3. Helalia Johannes (Namibia) 2:19:52

4. Zeineba Yimer (Ethiopia) 2:19:54)

5. Tigist Girma (Ethiopia) 2:19:56

6. Degitu Azemiraw (Ethiopia) 2:19:56

7. Ruti Aga (Ethiopia) 2:20:05