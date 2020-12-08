South Africa: Theatre Legend Dawn Lindberg Dies of Covid-19 Related Illness

SouthAfricanGovt/Twitter
South African icon Dawn Lindberg dies of covid related illness
8 December 2020
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

Cape Town — Condolences have been pouring on social media following the death of founder and CEO of the Naledi Theatre Awards, Dawn Lindberg. The theater legend reportedly died from Covid-19 complications. She was 75.

The Naledi Theatre Awards confirmed this in a statement; "It is with great sadness that we announce that the founder and CEO of the Naledi Theatre Awards Dawn Lindberg passed away this evening from Covid-related illness."

Lindberg was the co-founder of the Naledi Theatre Awards which celebrates talent in South African Theatre.  The prestigious theatre awards empower and encourage those in the performing arts to continue striving towards excellence.

She and her husband Des Lindberg were also well-known for their children's music albums.

Condolences have been pouring in following the news of her passing.

@fcfortune -   #RIP Dawn Lindberg . An amazing soul

@360Degrees_ZA -  We express deepest condolences to Des Lindberg and his family on the deeply sad and shocking news of Dawn Lindberg 's untimely death from Covid 19. Dawn was a true legend of the performing arts in South Africa, and she will continue to be a legend for generations to come.

@MarketTheatre -  Today we mourn with the rest of South Africa for the passing of icon Dawn Lindberg whose death was announced this morning. She lived her life to create awareness as well as to celebrate the great works in the arts. May her soul rest in peace.

@GovernmentZA -  We extend our condolences to the family and friends of the Founder and CEO of the Naledi Awards #DawnLindberg. A legend of the performing arts in South Africa.

@AshrafGarda -  Deeply saddened to wake up to the news that Dawn Lindberg the CEO of the @NalediAwardsSA has passed away from a Covid-19 related illness- Dawn was a champion of the theatre world #RIPDawnLindberg @ChampionSAfrica

@artsfestival -  Our deepest condolences to all who knew and loved South African theatre legend Dawn Lindberg who passed away last night. A life lived for and on the stage and one that touched many others. RIP Dawn, thank you for everything you gave us.

