Tanzania: Korea Supports Refugees in Tanzania

Over 240,000 refugees in three camps within Kigoma Region will benefit from food items worth 300,000 US dollar (696m/-) donated by the Republic of Korea.

The assistance would not only ensure the refugees' food and nutrition security, but also avoid them from engaging in negative mechanisms to meet their food needsThe donation of 292 metric tonnes of cereal and sugar will relieve refugees in Nduta, Mtendeli and Nyarugusu camps for over three weeks.

The World Food Programme (WFP) Tanzania received the donation of the 292 metric tonnes of cereal and sugar yesterday at the WFP shed within the Dar es Salaam Port.

WFP Country Director Sarah Gordon, speaking during the handing over ceremony, revealed that the food items were purchased in South Africa following the contribution of 300,000 US dollars from the Republic of Korea to the WFP.

Refugees in those camps totally depend on the WFP's food assistance. Ms Gordon noted that the super cereal and sugar will be distributed to 242,000 beneficiaries, along with other commodities such as fortified mail meal, pulses, fortified vegetable oil and salt, which constitute the overall food basket under the General Food Distribution programme.

"This not only ensures their food and nutrition security, but also avoids that refugees resort to negative mechanisms to meet their food requirements," she stated.

She thanked the Korean government for its commitment to responding to and investing in the most vulnerable populations, especially women and children.

Commenting, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of Korea, Ms Heashin Ahn, said as a recipient-turned-donor country, Korea has consistently increased its official development assistance and has worked closely with the WFP in its development journey.

"I am very pleased to see our partnership becoming stronger and wider with the Korean government's recent 300,000 US dollars contribution to WFP Tanzania to support refugees living in Tanzania," Ms Ahn explained.

She was upbeat that the food commodities handed over would provide life-saving assistance to refugees in Tanzania especially at a critical time of worldwide food crisis coincided with Covid-19 pandemic.

"I reaffirm the Korean government's commitment to the development and enhancement of people's lives in Tanzania and our partnership with the WFP in tackling the complex humanitarian challenges," she assured.

Dar es Salaam Port Director, Mr Elihuruma Lema said the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) has given the WFP one shed for its humanitarian goods at the Dar es Salaam Port.

"We have given a specific shed which is now called WFP shed in recognising the importance of humanitarian activities that the organisation conducts in the country," Mr Lema stated when representing TPA's Director General, Eng Deusdedit Kakoko at the ceremony