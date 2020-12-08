Kenya: Rupia's Double Fires AFC Leopards Past Bidco United

Elvis Rupia's second half brace handed AFC Leopards a 2-0 win over newcomers Bidco United in a Football Kenya Premier League (FKPL) match Sunday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The win made it two wins on the trot for Ingwe, who beat Tusker 2-1 at the same venue last weekend, in their opening match.

It marked a good outing for the Big Cats, who hit the headlines this week for the wrong reason, with coach Tomas Trucha leaving the club after just one match, and Anthony 'Modo' Kimani once again stepping in as coach.

“I have to say Bidco made it tough for us in the first half to play our normal game, but we later on improved and got the two important goals,” said Kimani.

Rupia gave Ingwe the lead in the 71st minute following a clean pass from man-of-the-match Isaac Kipyegon. The former Wazito FC striker scored the second five minutes to time following a through pass from captain Robinson Kamura.

After a poor first-half, coach Kimani made four changes resting Caleb Olilo, Austin Odhiambo, Marvin Wabwire and Jaffari Owiti for Boniface Mukhekhe, Bieneue Shaka, Fabrice Mugheni and Harrison Mwendwa.

Bidco, under stand-in coach Tonny Lwanga, had the upper hand in the first half but could not find the back of the net.