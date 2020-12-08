South Africa: Sassa Announces Cut-Off Date to Appeal Rejected R350 Claims

The Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress Grant recipients have until the end of February next year to launch an appeal for rejected applications.

According to the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA), these are applications made during the extension period, between November 2020 and January 2021.

Meanwhile, the SASSA has reminded citizens that the R350 grants will only be paid until the end of January 2021.

"SASSA has determined a cut-off date for lodging appeals in respect of declined COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress Grants. The purpose is to strengthen administrative controls in the management of this grant and to give effect to a conducive environment for accounting," the agency explained.

The recipients can send their grievances through https//srd.sassa.gov.za or by sending an email to the covid19appeals@sassa.gov.za on or before 28 February 2021.

"All appeals will be considered and appellants will be provided with feedback," SASSA said.

The applicants are requested to provide reasons why they think the SASSA decision was incorrect or provide motivation when lodging their complaints.

"All appeals will be treated fairly and transparently to ensure a high standard of administrative justice is maintained in the administration of grants."

However, according to SASSA, declined applicants who already lodged appeals need not re-apply nor re-appeal.

"SASSA will send them the outcome of their appeals through SMS. Appellants are requested not to send attachments when lodging their appeals."