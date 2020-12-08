Kenya: Tusker Left Searching for First Win After Bandari Stalemate

Hosts Tusker and Bandari on Sunday shared spoils after battling to a barren draw in a tough Betking Premier League (BPL) match staged at Utalii grounds in Nairobi.

The draw sees Tusker pick their first point of the 2020/2021 BPL season, while for Bandari, it increases their points tally to four.

In last weekend's matches, Bandari beat Sofapaka by a solitary goal at home, while Tusker lost 2-1 to AFC Leopards.

Until the 15th minute, Tusker's goalkeeper Emery Mvuyekure and his Bandari counterpart Justin Ndikumana had not made any meaningful save, setting stage for what turned out to be a tough encounter.

Bandari's coach Ken Odhiambo attempted to change the course of the match as he summoned reserve players William Wadri and Salim Swaleh from the bench.

The Dockers, who came into this match looking to make it two wins in two matches, were awarded a free-kick in the 21st minute inside the Brewers' half, but David Kiwgatua's effort was blocked by the hosts' wall, and seven minutes later, David Majak's cross on the other end from the left went begging infront of goal.

The visitors were awarded another free-kick in the 31st minute, this time near the edge of their opponent's box, but Dawson Namasaka's effort did not trouble Ndikumana in goal, before he was forced to leave his line 10 minutes later to clear a danger.

Moments later, Tusker were awarded a free-kick but Kenyan international Bonface Muchiri's effort was blocked by the dockers' wall as the first-half ended in a barren draw.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The best scoring chance of the match arrived moments after the restart, when Abdallah Hassan benefited from goalkeeper Mvuyekure's blunder and found Guelord Mwamba with a pass inside the box, but the latter's strike was weak and the custodian recovered to cleared the danger.

King'atua was unlucky minutes later as his left-footed shot went wide.

Coach Odhiambo eventually introduced Wadri in the 56th for Mwamba and six minutes later, Matano responded by bringing in Brian Marita for Christopher Ochieng.

Muchiri tested goalkeeper Ndikumana with a long-range shot in the 71st minute, before Majak's header one minute later missed the target. The brewers were lucky not to have conceded in the 75th minute as Wadri's shot, after dispossessing Rodgers Aloro near the box, went wide.

Both sides missed more chances in the last 20 minutes of the clash that would have earned either side a victory.