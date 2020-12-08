Kenya: Tusker Left Searching for First Win After Bandari Stalemate

6 December 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Victor Otieno

Hosts Tusker and Bandari on Sunday shared spoils after battling to a barren draw in a tough Betking Premier League (BPL) match staged at Utalii grounds in Nairobi.

The draw sees Tusker pick their first point of the 2020/2021 BPL season, while for Bandari, it increases their points tally to four.

In last weekend's matches, Bandari beat Sofapaka by a solitary goal at home, while Tusker lost 2-1 to AFC Leopards.

Until the 15th minute, Tusker's goalkeeper Emery Mvuyekure and his Bandari counterpart Justin Ndikumana had not made any meaningful save, setting stage for what turned out to be a tough encounter.

Bandari's coach Ken Odhiambo attempted to change the course of the match as he summoned reserve players William Wadri and Salim Swaleh from the bench.

The Dockers, who came into this match looking to make it two wins in two matches, were awarded a free-kick in the 21st minute inside the Brewers' half, but David Kiwgatua's effort was blocked by the hosts' wall, and seven minutes later, David Majak's cross on the other end from the left went begging infront of goal.

The visitors were awarded another free-kick in the 31st minute, this time near the edge of their opponent's box, but Dawson Namasaka's effort did not trouble Ndikumana in goal, before he was forced to leave his line 10 minutes later to clear a danger.

Moments later, Tusker were awarded a free-kick but Kenyan international Bonface Muchiri's effort was blocked by the dockers' wall as the first-half ended in a barren draw.

The best scoring chance of the match arrived moments after the restart, when Abdallah Hassan benefited from goalkeeper Mvuyekure's blunder and found Guelord Mwamba with a pass inside the box, but the latter's strike was weak and the custodian recovered to cleared the danger.

King'atua was unlucky minutes later as his left-footed shot went wide.

Coach Odhiambo eventually introduced Wadri in the 56th for Mwamba and six minutes later, Matano responded by bringing in Brian Marita for Christopher Ochieng.

Muchiri tested goalkeeper Ndikumana with a long-range shot in the 71st minute, before Majak's header one minute later missed the target. The brewers were lucky not to have conceded in the 75th minute as Wadri's shot, after dispossessing Rodgers Aloro near the box, went wide.

Both sides missed more chances in the last 20 minutes of the clash that would have earned either side a victory.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi Ends Kabila Coalition
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Foreigners Targeted Over Roles in South African Informal Sector?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.