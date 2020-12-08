South Africa: SA v England ODI Series Called Off Amid Increasing Acrimony Between the Parties

7 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

The remainder of England's short cricket tour to South Africa has been cancelled after breaches in the bio-bubble allegedly led to five positive Covid-19 Tests in the past three days.

In an unsurprising move, Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) decided to call-off the ill-fated tour as relations between the countries continued to sour.

In a joint statement, CSA and the ECB took a cordial tone, but the decision has cost CSA upwards of R30-million in lost broadcast revenue and also caused reputational damage, even though it is unclear how two members of the England touring party tested positive for Covid-19.

The scoreboard displays that the first One-Day International between South Africa and England at Boland Park in Paarl on 6 December 2020 has been abandoned due to positive coronavirus tests of hotel staff at the teams' hotel in Cape Town. (Photo: Shaun Botterill / Getty Images)

Daily Maverick has learnt that when retested, those two individuals - a member of the England coaching staff and a player - returned negative results. False positives are a fairly common occurrence.

The three scheduled One-Day Internationals (ODIs) have been "postponed" and could be played...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

