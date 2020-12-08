Kenya: Sofapaka Beat Western Stima at New Home Ground

Sofapaka FC collected maximum points at their new home, Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium in Wundanyi, Taita Taveta County, with a deserved 3-1 win over Western Stima in their Football Kenya Premier League match on Sunday.

Captain Elly Asieche struck a brace, while veteran Kepha Aswani scored the third in added time.

Goalkeeper Samuel Odhiambo scored Western Stima' s lone goal via a penalty in the 84th minute after Titus Echesa handled.

Taita Taveta County Governor Granton Samboja, who was present, used the opportunity to officially open the stadium which has been under construction since January.

The match started on a high note with Sofapaka enjoying early exchanges as Western Stima sat back.

Roy Okal, Lawrence Juma and Michael Karamor kept Stima defenders busy, but goalkeeper Odhiambo stood firm.

It therefore did not come as a surprise when Sofapaka were awarded a penalty in the 34th minute after Joseph Mukisa handled in the box and Asieche stepped in to score with ease for a 1-0 half-time score.