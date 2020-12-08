Nigeria: Team Nigeria's Second Phase Tokyo Olympics Camp Opens

In line with the promise made by Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, to begin early preparation for next year's Tokyo Olympics, the second phase of camping began on Monday in three centres across the country.

According to the Acting Director of Field and Elites Athletes, Dr. Simeon Ebhojiaye, the athletes will be camped for three weeks in Port- Harcout, Abuja and Yenogoa.

In Port- Harcourt, 14 track and field athletes under the supervision of two coaches are in camp. In Abuja, eight para athletes, 14 para table tennis players and eight weightlifters are in camp while eight wrestlers are camped in Yenogoa, Bayelsa State under the supervision of two coaches.

The first phase of camping was conducted at the High Altitude Training Centre, Federal College of Education, Pankshin, Plateau State with four athletes in attendance.

The Pankshin camp was used as a prelude to reviving middle and long distance races in the country.

The first phase of camping held from November 20th to December 9th, while the second is to take place between December 7th and 24th.