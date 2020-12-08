Kenya: Allan Wanga Rescues Point for Homeboyz Against Posta

Kakamega Homeboyz FC held visiting Posta Rangers to a 1-1 draw in a Football Kenya Premier League (FKPL) match at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega on Sunday.

Posta had taken an early lead via Samuel Odero in the first half.

Homeboyz managed to equalise through a penalty which was taken by forward Allan Wanga in the second half of the match.

Posta Rangers assistant coach Pascal Ochieng said determination from his players earned them a point.

"Getting an away point is not easy. I must congratulate the boys for the great fight they put up," said Ochieng.

Homeboyz tactician Nicholas Muyoti said they would have won the match had they utilised the many scoring chances they created during the encounter.

"We dominated the proceedings especially in the first half, but blunt finishing cost us a win," Muyoti added.

Posta took a third minute lead after Odero capitalised on a defensive mix up from Homeboyz defenders Collins Odhiambo and Benjamin Oketch.

Efforts by the hosts to equalise through attackers Ali Ahmed and Stephen Etyang proved futile and Posta led 1-0 at the breather.

In the second half, Homeboyz stepped up their play and Bonventure Atee's shot was punched over the cross bar by Posta custodian Jairus Adira.

As the match wore on, Homeboyz's goal bound Christopher Mboke was fouled in the box by defender Elvis Osok for a resultant penalty which Wanga dully converted with ease in the 83rd minute.