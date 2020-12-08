South Africa: Engen Is 'Still Killing Us', Says Durban Community Body After Explosion At Refinery

7 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Desiree Erasmus

An explosion at the Engen refinery in the South Durban Basin area was, say residents, 'no surprise', given the company's alleged history of 'cutting costs' on maintenance and the government's carelessness in enforcing regulations.

Desmond D'Sa is angry. A lifelong environmentalist and past recipient of the prestigious Goldman Environmental Prize, D'Sa has had to watch for decades as his community is slowly "poisoned", disregarded, cast aside or placated by massive industries that the government appears to deem too important to the South African economy to rein in.

The latest "incident" to assault the South Durban Basin area took place on Friday morning at the Engen refinery - not the first, and probably not the last - that left seven people injured, according to authorities, although Engen said in a press statement that "no injuries were recorded".

List of Section 30 (NEMA) incidents in the South Durban area over the past five years:

The activists and residents that Daily Maverick spoke to all agreed that the refinery explosion was "no surprise", given the company's alleged history of "cutting costs" on maintenance, and the government's carelessness in enforcing regulations.

The community - particularly children - had been deeply affected by the blast,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi Ends Kabila Coalition
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Foreigners Targeted Over Roles in South African Informal Sector?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.