South Africa: Engen Is 'Still Killing Us', Says Durban Community Body After Explosion At Refinery

An explosion at the Engen refinery in the South Durban Basin area was, say residents, 'no surprise', given the company's alleged history of 'cutting costs' on maintenance and the government's carelessness in enforcing regulations.

Desmond D'Sa is angry. A lifelong environmentalist and past recipient of the prestigious Goldman Environmental Prize, D'Sa has had to watch for decades as his community is slowly "poisoned", disregarded, cast aside or placated by massive industries that the government appears to deem too important to the South African economy to rein in.

The latest "incident" to assault the South Durban Basin area took place on Friday morning at the Engen refinery - not the first, and probably not the last - that left seven people injured, according to authorities, although Engen said in a press statement that "no injuries were recorded".

List of Section 30 (NEMA) incidents in the South Durban area over the past five years:

The activists and residents that Daily Maverick spoke to all agreed that the refinery explosion was "no surprise", given the company's alleged history of "cutting costs" on maintenance, and the government's carelessness in enforcing regulations.

The community - particularly children - had been deeply affected by the blast,...