Liberia: "We Do Not and Cannot Trust This NEC" - Opposition CPP Chairman Alexander Cummings Writes On Facebook

Monrovia — The Chairman of the opposition, Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), Alexander B. Cummings, has alarmed over last-minute irregularities, as Liberians prepare to go to polls on Tuesday.

In a post on Facebook, Mr. Cummings wrote: "We do not and cannot trust this Elections Commission. This NEC has proven to be a partisan Commission and cannot be trusted. We have seen their level of incompetence and open partisanship".

Cummings comments are in reaction to what he viewed to be a "delay in providing the FRR/Final Registered Voters Roll.

He contends that the delay is in violation of the election law, which says the FRR should be provided 30 days prior to elections.

According to him, NEC also failed to implement the ruling of the Supreme Court on the Referendum, which called for the issuance of a new Gazette.

He said, the Elections Commission refused to work with and listen to other political parties.

This, according to Cummings, shows that the NEC works at the dictates of the President and the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change mandate.

"This government does not care about you. Tomorrow, you must prove to them that the PEOPLE'S MANDATE is greater than a party's mandate. You must show them that your votes will not be tampered with, and you will not allow these elections to be stolen from you," Cummings rallied supporters to participate in Tuesday's poll.

The CPP Chairman, however, maintained that he is certain of an opposition victory.

"Today is my birthday, and tomorrow is election day. All I want for my birthday is a VICTORY for our candidates tomorrow," Cummings stated.

"A new Senate will hold the government accountable and force them to do the right things. This is why it is important that you come out in droves to VOTE."

"You must stand up to this CDC government for being cruel and insensitive to your needs. You must punish them through your votes tomorrow."

