Liberia: 'Say No to Sitting Representatives' - Martersel Warns Voters On Election Eve

7 December 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Gerald C. Koinyeneh

Monrovia — With just few hours to Election Day, the Movement Against the Election of Representatives to the Senate of Liberia (MATERSEL) has reiterated its call for voters to reject all members of the House of Representatives contesting for senatorial posts.

At its last pre-election press conference, MATERSEL warned voters that casting ballots for any siting representative for a senate position is simply telling authorities to divert taxpayers' money for building schools and roads to conducting ill-fated and artificial by-elections.

Excerpt of the group's statement: "Voting any sitting representative to the senate of Liberia is like diverting your taxes that should be used for building good roads, schools, improving the agriculture sector, security and civil servant, amongst several others towards the enrichment of elements of backwardness who're plunging state resources through the conduct of ill-fated and unwanted artificial by-elections and as such, MATERSEL says NO! Such tendency should be fought against vehemently as a means of signaling how disenchanted and dissatisfied we're concerning the subject matter."

The group continue: "Finally, MARTERSEL calls on every Liberian whose interest is to protect the interest of the motherland to join us in this indelible crusade of social justice and freedom. We must open our eyes on the existing reality and as such, we must stand up to speak out against them. We cannot repeatedly replicate mistakes and blame it on those we elect because we ourselves are the creation of the mistakes. The power lies in our hands and we must use it now."

"As we gear towards the December 8, 2020 special senatorial and representative's by-elections, let it resound greatly in our ears that no sitting representative should be allowed to create space for artificial by-elections anywhere around the country. Our economy is traumatizing, and we must Vote them out."

There are several sitting members of the House of Representatives who are currently vying for seats at the Upper House. They and their supporters argue that their decision to contest seats in the Senate was constitutional.

But MARTERSEL condemned the ideology and described such behavior as humiliating, lackadaisical and has the audacity of dumping taxpayer's money into the state of jeopardy.

It clarified that it is not "fighting the issue of the conduct of wanted by-elections as it's been misconstrued by some bootlickers who slave masters are caught up in the escapable network of unreality but rather, we say NO to the continuous conduct of artificial bye elections."

Further in the statement, the movement noted that it is aware that disability, death and impeachment, among others, are some factors that leads to genuine by-elections.

However, it is totally against a sitting lawmaker not ending his tenure and wants to contest another seat, thus opening room for what it called artificial by-election; and in the process, putting financial burden on national government and using tax payer's monies for the conduct of artificial by-elections whereas the people are in abject poverty and are spectators to their economy.

"The movement sees it as a complete tragedy and doesn't in anyway contribute towards the transmogrification of the state and as such, we'll not negotiate," the group said in the statement signed by its National Chairman, Richlue O. Burphy and General Secretary Denyuwa Eli C. Berrian.

Post Views: 9

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi Ends Kabila Coalition
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Migrants Targeted Over Roles in South African Informal Sector?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.