Liberia: Massive Trucking to Bomi County Start - Fpa Reporter Chased From Trucking Scene

7 December 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Monrovia — Thousands of would-be voters have gathered in Brewerville preparing to board NTA bus destined for Bomi County ahead of Tuesday polls.

FrontPageAfrica reporter, Obediah Johnson who was capturing the trucking on a Facebook live broadcast was chased by several men among those who have gathered to be transported.

He escaped their wrath via on a stand-by motorbike.

Prior to his escape, he observed a white vehicle with several individuals giving instructions to those boarding the bus.

He also observed those boarding the buses arguing over payment of money before boarding.

He gathered that the bus had made over five trips to Bomi since Monday morning.

He gathered that those boarding the bus are supporters of Bomi County senatorial candidate J. Alex Tyler.

It can be recalled that there was a brawl in Bomi County when citizens there resisted the influx of people who were being transported to the county on board NTA buses during the voter registration and voter ID replacement exercise.

FrontPageAfrica first observed the bus in Brewerville on Monday morning at the CDC head office in the VOA area.

Post Views: 19

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi Ends Kabila Coalition
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Migrants Targeted Over Roles in South African Informal Sector?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.