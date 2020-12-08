Liberia: Massive Trucking to Bomi County Start - Fpa Reporter Chased From Trucking Scene

Monrovia — Thousands of would-be voters have gathered in Brewerville preparing to board NTA bus destined for Bomi County ahead of Tuesday polls.

FrontPageAfrica reporter, Obediah Johnson who was capturing the trucking on a Facebook live broadcast was chased by several men among those who have gathered to be transported.

He escaped their wrath via on a stand-by motorbike.

Prior to his escape, he observed a white vehicle with several individuals giving instructions to those boarding the bus.

He also observed those boarding the buses arguing over payment of money before boarding.

He gathered that the bus had made over five trips to Bomi since Monday morning.

He gathered that those boarding the bus are supporters of Bomi County senatorial candidate J. Alex Tyler.

It can be recalled that there was a brawl in Bomi County when citizens there resisted the influx of people who were being transported to the county on board NTA buses during the voter registration and voter ID replacement exercise.

FrontPageAfrica first observed the bus in Brewerville on Monday morning at the CDC head office in the VOA area.

Post Views: 19