Namibia's Taylor Jaye Releases Collabo EP 'Rise of Jaye Walker' with Chin Chilla

The first glimpse into the Rise of Jaye Walker came in July with the release of the EP’s singleMiba (Superhero) - the success and widespread critical acclaim of Miba, lead to Chin-Chillaand Taylor Jaye coming back with a full project. They describe the EP as a Sonic Boom - a dance project with an electric mixture of Afro sounds with a predominantly Amapiano chord which has become a stable in the southern African music industry.

Chin chilla andTaylor Jayeare biological cousins, hailing from the streets of Katutura and

Otjomuise.Chin Chillahas always worked withTaylor Jayesince the launch of her career in 2015 - by featuring on multiple songs of hers. So, the idea to do a full album together was organic. Individually, they have both carved out a name for themselves in the music industry. Chinchilla is a member of the first NAMAS nominated rap group the “Saints”. Taylor Jaye is a NAMAS award winning, African chart topping artist who has worked with chart topping African artists such as Patoranking , Busiswa and Uhuru - with an electric brand on both local, continental and global platforms.

The EP is themed around their love for sci-fi and super hero comic books and movies since their childhood growing up inOtjomuise, Namibia. It is an extension of themselves feeling like real life superhero’s because of their accomplishments besides growing up in the hood. Jaye Walker is an alter-ego superhero character developed byTaylor Jayeto call her crew and those around her who live according to their inner true self. Painting outside the lines of

the rules of society - in a essence “Jaye Walking”through life. Therefore, while experimenting in studio, the cousins thought it would be great to document “Jaye Walker” through music. The Rise of The Jaye Walker EP is a predominantly Amapiano / Afro House - but it also features bonus an Afrobeat track, which is a taste ofTaylor’snext project.

RISE OF THE JAYE WALKER TRACK LIST

1. INTRO- WALKER FLEET (skit)

2. YOU DON’T EVEN KNOW (BONUS TRACK) 3. REPLAY (EXTENDED)

4. BAD MAN

5. CHINEKE FT KING TEE DEE

6. MIBA (SUPER HERO)

7. TIKWE

8. SOBORO FT DJ FRESHMAN

9. CASHE FT PATORANKING

10. OUTRO- JABARU ,RISE (skit) Download:



DOWNLOAD ALBUM HERE

https://we.tl/t-5FrVTQnIuN