South Africa: Discovery Launches Novel Prepaid Healthcare Payment System

analysis

Healthcare giant Discovery Health is this week attempting to introduce a novel healthcare payment system with the launch of a R300 prepaid GP consultation voucher, joining two other similar schemes.

Prepaid vouchers for GP consultations, similar to prepaid cellphone accounts, constitutes a marked shift for Discovery Health, which typically aims at higher-income customers.

Whether this will work in the context of healthcare with the same success as it did in the cellphone context is a contested issue, since this type of healthcare payment is almost unheard of, but it could potentially help millions of poorer patients.

Chief executive of Discovery Health Ryan Noach says although the group is launching with a single R300 voucher covering a GP consultation plus medication for five days, more vouchers are in the pipeline for next year, including nurse consultations, virtual consultations and pharmacy vouchers.

"When we stepped back and looked at the market, we saw that about 8 million people are formally employed with no health insurance.

"We did extensive research into this market segment and about 50% told us they are accessing private healthcare out of their own pockets and they are not having a great experience for a few reasons.

"One is...