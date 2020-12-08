South Africa: Five Years After Paris Climate Agreement, Why Is SA's Response to Climate Crisis So Lethargic?

8 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By James Reeler

On the eve of the fifth anniversary of the Paris Climate Agreement on 12 December, tough questions need to be asked on South Africa's lethargic - and blinkered - response to the climate crisis.

Last week I had "The Talk" with my son. He's seven, and while we haven't really gone out of the way to shield him from the reality of the world, we thought it was important that he developed some mental tools, resilience and confidence before exposing him to this complicated subject. But kids listen, and it's never possible to completely manage what they pick up through peers and media. His previous idle questions were satisfied with superficial responses, but this time he was very direct:

"What is the point in trying to stop climate change if it will happen anyway?"

I've been dreading the day when he would ask this question, because it means he's finally starting to notice the mess that we are making of his future. Having worked on climate change for nearly 13 years, I couldn't think of any good way to represent the intermittent desperation that assails me when I take stock of the real progress we've made over that period. Living...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi Ends Kabila Coalition
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Foreigners Targeted Over Roles in South African Informal Sector?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.